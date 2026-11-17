The Garner City Council was tasked with setting a date for public hearing on designation of the expanded Garner urban renewal area and on urban renewal plan amendment. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt stated this would involve the addition of another subdivision.

With businesses winning national recognition and some expanding their services and employee base, housing has become a priority. Schmidt and the council are becoming very proactive in this area.

Hejlik’s Third Subdivision has recently sold several lots. Each time a lot is sold, the buyer must comply with building a home within a set time frame. Schmidt says the subdivision is over half sold.

Those who are interested in building a home in the subdivision can contact City Hall for further details.