SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Franklin, Iowa, man was sentenced Nov. 13 to 16 years in federal prison for his role in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy based in Mason City, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.

Virgil Kriens, 51, was sentenced to 192 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Leonard T. Strand in Sioux City, the office said. Kriens pleaded guilty June 4 to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Evidence in the case showed that Kriens conspired with others from January 2025 to at least Sept. 20, 2025, to distribute pounds of methamphetamine, according to the release. Kriens and two others were involved in an ongoing distribution conspiracy based in Mason City.

On Sept. 20, 2025, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Kriens’ home, according to the release. Authorities found more than 1,200 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, $1,753 in cash, gold coins, several types of ammunition and a 20-gauge shotgun.

After his prison term, Kriens must serve five years of supervised release. The release said there is no parole in the federal system. Kriens is being held in U.S. Marshals custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was investigated by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ron Timmons prosecuted the case.