Forest City Council Updated on Wastewater Plant
The Forest City Council was updated on the current state of the water and wastewater treatment plant. According to City Administrator Tony Mikes, progress is going well.
Mikes stated that the project is nearing completion.
The two payments were to Staab Construction which was a 24th Pay Request for $663,599.70 and the second was a 9th change order by WHKS for $173,519.
Despite the 9th change order, the project has seen a very low number of changes to the project.
Mikes and the council are pleased in the low numbers of change orders and the progress on the wastewater plant in general.
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