Catherine Louise (Schulte) Skatter, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2026, in her home in Joice, Iowa.

Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at the Manly American Legion Post 110, 110 E Elmore St, Manly, IA. Burial will be held at the Manly Cemetery in the springtime.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel in Mason City is in charge of arrangements.

Cathy was born on July 17, 1947, the daughter of Truman and Dorothy (Craig) Schulte. She graduated from North Central High School. On February 5, 1977, Cathy married Manford Skatter at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Manly. Together, they welcomed one son, Daniel, who was an important part of her life.

Throughout her working years, Cathy held several positions, including working at Fleetguard, serving as the secretary at her Lutheran church for ten years, and most recently working at the library in Joice, where she continued until last year.

In her free time, Cathy enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. She could often be found with a good book, working on a jigsaw puzzle, or heading out to play bingo. She especially enjoyed cooking for her family and looked forward to getting together with friends for a game of cards. More recently, she discovered a love for diamond painting, which gave her another enjoyable way to spend her time.

Those left to cherish memories of Cathy are her husband of 50 years, Manford; son, Daniel; mother, Dorothy Schulte; siblings, Janet Monson of Manly, Bill (Jina) Schulte of Manly, and Ted Schulte, of Fort Myers, FL.; siblings-in-law, Loren (Sandy) Skatter, and Barbara (Ray) Vaughn; as well as many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Cathy is preceded in death by her father, Truman Schulte, maternal and paternal grandparents.

The family wants to give a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at the kidney center in Mason City. As well as the first responders of Joice, Lake Mills and MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.