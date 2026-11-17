CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — A 31-foot replica of Buddy Holly’s Fender Stratocaster guitar has been installed at the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake, according to social media posts from the venue and the contractor that completed the work.

Dean Snyder Construction crews installed the oversized guitar sculpture at the historic ballroom, which the Surf Ballroom described in a post as the world’s largest Fender Stratocaster. The Surf Ballroom said the installation is one of several recent additions to the Surf District.

Dean Snyder Construction said its install crew worked extra hours over the weekend to complete the project.

The Surf Ballroom said the statue is meant to celebrate Clear Lake’s musical history and introduce younger generations to the legacy of the venue. Holly performed at the ballroom on Feb. 2, 1959, the night before he died in a plane crash near Clear Lake.

The Surf Ballroom invited the public to visit the statue, take photos and tag the venue on social media.

The Surf Ballroom did not say in its post how much the project cost, who paid for it or who designed and built the sculpture.