The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for November 16, 2026

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.

3. Approve claims for payment.

4. Open forum for public input.

5. Consider potential water rate increase options to arrive at a formal recommendation.

6. Consider letters on pressure tanks and small bulk tanks for taxes for Gold-Eagle Cooperative, New Cooperative, Inc., and Growmark, Inc.

7. Review and take action on the Tax Increment Financing indebtedness certification for:

a. Agribusiness Park

b. ReNewTrients

c. Windfarm UR Area South Plan

8. 9:30 a.m. Public Hearing on Buffalo Site Expansion from 4,999 head to 5,125 head.

9. Consider matrix for Buffalo Site Expansion from 4,999 head to 5,125 head.

10. Old Business.

11. New Business.

12. Update on Meetings.

Convene as Drainage Trustees

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last meeting.

3. Approve drainage claims.

4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.

5. Review of previous work orders submitted.

6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices.

7. Consider Jim Radke claim for tree damage.