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The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for November 16, 2026

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: November 16, 2026

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9:30am. You can join the  meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85849640501pwd=6ICzRvk8hvTR9AvJf7Otxx4QwJyZWf.1

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Call to order
2. Determination of quorum
3. Approval of agenda
4. Recess regular session
5. Open Public Hearing – DD No. 6/Lat 7 – Engineer’s Report – Proposed Tile Repairs/Improvements
6. Comments/Questions on Engineer’s Reports
7. Close Public Hearings
8. Reconvene regular session
9. Consider Action on Recommendations in the Engineer’s Reports
10. Adjourn
This meeting will be held electronically and in person.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: November 16, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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