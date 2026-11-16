The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for November 16, 2026

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9:30am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85849640501pwd=6ICzRvk8hvTR9AvJf7Otxx4QwJyZWf.1

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Call to order

2. Determination of quorum

3. Approval of agenda

4. Recess regular session

5. Open Public Hearing – DD No. 6/Lat 7 – Engineer’s Report – Proposed Tile Repairs/Improvements

6. Comments/Questions on Engineer’s Reports

7. Close Public Hearings

8. Reconvene regular session

9. Consider Action on Recommendations in the Engineer’s Reports

10. Adjourn

This meeting will be held electronically and in person.