The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for November 16, 2026
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/735744053
The proposed agenda is as follows:
Convene as Board of Supervisors
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Third and final reading of Amendment to Hancock County Zoning Ordinance no. 3
9:30 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider Revised Resolution for Sale of Hancock County Land
9:45 a.m. Matt Swanson, Maintenance, re: update on maintenance
9:50 a.m. Michelle K. Eisenman, County Auditor, re: file Post-Election Audit/Auditor Certification for the General Election held on November 3, 2026
9:55 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider appointment of member(s) to Zoning Commission
10:05 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider policy for Rules and Procedures for all Public Hearings, Informational Meetings and all meetings conducted by the Board of Supervisors
10:15 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider claim for tax refund for CF Industries
10:30 a.m. Consider claims
Adjournment as Board of Supervisors
Convene as Drainage Trustees
10:45 a.m. Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects
Consider drainage work orders
Consider drainage invoices
Consider claims/stamped warrants
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item
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