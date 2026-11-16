The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for November 16, 2026

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/735744053

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Third and final reading of Amendment to Hancock County Zoning Ordinance no. 3

9:30 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider Revised Resolution for Sale of Hancock County Land

9:45 a.m. Matt Swanson, Maintenance, re: update on maintenance

9:50 a.m. Michelle K. Eisenman, County Auditor, re: file Post-Election Audit/Auditor Certification for the General Election held on November 3, 2026

9:55 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider appointment of member(s) to Zoning Commission

10:05 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider policy for Rules and Procedures for all Public Hearings, Informational Meetings and all meetings conducted by the Board of Supervisors

10:15 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider claim for tax refund for CF Industries

10:30 a.m. Consider claims

Adjournment as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees

10:45 a.m. Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

*Public forum for drainage

Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects

Consider drainage work orders

Consider drainage invoices

Consider claims/stamped warrants

Adjournment as Drainage Trustees

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item