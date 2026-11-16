The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81300140093pwd=gpBacfaljKsY9U1eKHIyrdKtwU2CI0.1

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Call to Order Pledge of Allegiance Roll Call Approval of Consent Agenda (Action Item) Agenda Approve Council Minutes City Council, Regular Meeting – November 02, 2026 20261102RegularCouncilMinutes Approve Invoices 11 16 26 Claims for Packet Accept Board & Committee Minutes Airport Commission Minutes 11/10/2026 ForestCityAirportCommissionMinutes(4) Approve Licenses & Permits Liquor License – Uptown Liquor Liquor License – HY-VEE INC

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