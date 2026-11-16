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The Forest City Council Meeting for November 16, 2026
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81300140093pwd=gpBacfaljKsY9U1eKHIyrdKtwU2CI0.1
The proposed agenda is as follows:
-
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Roll Call
- Approval of Consent Agenda (Action Item)
- Agenda
- Approve Council Minutes
- City Council, Regular Meeting – November 02, 2026
- Approve Invoices
- Accept Board & Committee Minutes
- Airport Commission Minutes 11/10/2026
- Approve Licenses & Permits
- Liquor License – Uptown Liquor
- Liquor License – HY-VEE INC
Business
- Public Hearing Furnishing 15 kV Outdoor Sheltered Aisle Switchgear – Power Plant Substation
- Resolution 26-27-19 Furnishing 15 kV Outdoor Sheltered Aisle Switchgear – Power Plant Substation
- Wastewater Treatment Plant Update
- Staab Construction’s Pay Request No. 24 for the WWTP Improvements project, $663,599.70
- Change Order No. 9 for the WWTP Improvements Project, $173,519.00
- Disposition of Old Jetting Truck
- Resolution 26-27-____, FY26 Street Finance Report
- Resolution 26-27-____, FY26 Annual Budget Transfers
- Resolution 26-27-____, FY26 Annual Financial Report
- Resolution 26-27-____, Annual Urban Renewal Obligations
- Resolution 26-27-____, FY26 Urban Renewal Report
- Resolution 26-27-____, FY28 TIF Certification
- Ordinance No. 865 – 2nd Reading
- Bear Creek Clubhouse Pay Request, $317851.88
- Street closure request for the upcoming Hometown Christmas 11/28/2026
- Staff Reports
- Public Forum
This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.
- Adjournment
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