Contest Rules
Santa Makes A Deal Contest Rules
- The KIOW Santa Makes a Deal Contest will take place Sunday, December 13th, 2026 at Shooters Sports Bar and Grill on Highway 69 in Forest City.
- Contest will include games and drawing between 1 and 3 pm.
- Contest will be held in the Bar section of Shooterz.
- Qualifiers will be selected by being caller 5 after the daily cue to call is played. 50 qualifiers in total will be selected.
- Registration is from 12 to 1 pm. You must arrive prior to 1pm on the day of the event, or you will become ineligible for the prizes. Please present a photo ID for the registration process. Must be present to win. One qualifier per household.
- Winners must be 18 years of age or older and are responsible for payment of any taxes due, and will be provided a 1099 form for use with your taxes if prize value exceeds $2,000.
- Employees of KIOW and their immediate family members (including spouses and children) are not eligible.
- Sponsor businesses:
- MBT Bank
- Custom Paint & Collision
- Weaver’s Leather Store
- Hy-Vee of Forest City
- Shooterz Sports Bar and Grill
- The Flower Car
- KIOW is not responsible for any damages incurred while utilizing the awarded prize.
- No purchase is necessary to enter. Void where prohibited.
- All entries become the possession of KIOW and will not be used or sold for telemarketing purposes.
- Grand Prize is $500.00.
- As a winner, you acknowledge that KIOW has the right to, without prior or further authorization, publicize your name, character likeness, photograph, voice recordings, and broadcast the fact that you are a winner for promotional purposes without financial remuneration.
- The decision of KIOW in the interpretation of the rules is final. By participating in contest(s) and giveaway(s), persons agree to all of the above and are bound by the decisions of KIOW.
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