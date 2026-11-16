MASON CITY, Iowa — Radio and television programming across North Iowa will be briefly interrupted Tuesday afternoon for a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The test is scheduled for about 1:20 p.m. Central time Nov. 17. Radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers, and wireline video providers nationwide will interrupt normal programming to relay a test message, FEMA said.

The message will clearly state that it is only a test, and the public does not need to take any action. Normal programming will resume when the test ends.

“During an emergency, every second is crucial,” said FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton. “FEMA’s alert and warning systems ensure that no second is wasted getting you the critical information needed to keep you safe. Operational tests, like the one to be conducted tomorrow, allow us to identify and fix potential issues before an actual emergency occurs.”

The Emergency Alert System is a national public warning system made up of thousands of radio, television, cable, satellite and wireline video providers, according to FEMA. Through the system, the president can address the American people or share life-saving information with the public during a national emergency.

Federal law requires FEMA to conduct a nationwide test of the public alert and warning system at least once every three years. The tests allow the agency to identify technical or operational issues before the system is needed in an actual emergency.

If the test cannot be conducted Nov. 17, the backup date is Thursday, Dec. 3, FEMA said.