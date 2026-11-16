Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce and Development Corp to Host Small Business Saturday Bingo Challenge
The Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation prepares to welcome community members and visitors for the Small Business Saturday Bingo Challenge on Saturday, November 28, all day and located in Lake Mills, IA.
The event will feature a community Bingo Challenge for all to participate. Bingo cards will be hosted at businesses such as Grothe’s Diner, Royce’s Brew, Marketplace on Mill St., along with Main Street Nutrition and Rayfeather. Participants can earn a traditional Bingo style and turn their card back into the Lake Mills Chamber drop box once finished.
Participants will be entered into a drawing to receive Lake Mills Bucks as a prize the following Monday.
The Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce and Development Corporation, directed by Olivia Martin-King, holds several community events each year.
For more information about the Lake Mills Small Business Saturday Bingo Challenge visit
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