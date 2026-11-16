Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly April through November. Additionally, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship provides a weather summary each week during this time.

“Many parts of Iowa finally experienced the first killing freeze over the weekend, ending one of the longest growing seasons on record,” said Secretary Naig. “With above average temperatures and moisture this fall, 4-inch soil temperatures are still hovering around 50 degrees in some parts of the state, and the warm weather is expected to continue over the next several days. Farmers should continue to monitor ISU’s Mesonet to determine when soil temperatures have reached ‘50 and falling’ in your county, and continue following nutrient application best practices this fall.”

Crop Report

There were 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Nov. 15, 2026. Topsoil moisture condition rated two percent short, 77 percent adequate, and 21 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated five percent short, 80 percent adequate, and 15 percent surplus. Eighty-four percent of corn has been harvested, which is 11 percentage points behind the five-year average. Ninety-six percent of soybeans have been harvested, which is three percentage points behind the five-year average.

The weekly report is also available on the USDA’s website at https://esmis.nal.usda.gov/ publication/crop-progress.

Weather Summary

Provided by Justin Glisan, Ph.D., State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Most Iowans experienced unseasonably dry conditions through the second week of November with rainfall only reported in eastern Iowa. Additionally, the remaining stations that had yet to experience the first killing freeze of the season officially ended their growing season late in the reporting period. Overall, conditions remained above normal with a statewide average temperature of 42.6 degrees, 4.2 degrees above normal.

Conditions on Sunday (8th) afternoon were sunny with northwesterly winds and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds turned southerly overnight into Monday (9th) with morning lows in the low to mid 30s east to mid 40s west. Daytime highs warmed nicely into the upper 60s and some low 70s under sunshine and gustier southwesterly winds. A fast-moving cold front dropped across the state through the evening and nighttime hours, shifting winds back northwesterly. Tuesday (10th) morning dawned with 30s in western Iowa with slightly warmer conditions farther south and east. A weak low pressure center pushed across the state after midnight and into the overnight hours, producing showers and isolated thunderstorms in eastern Iowa by daybreak. One cell became severe-warned in Scott County as the complex moved out of the state during the late morning hours on Wednesday (11th). There were a few reports of hail from nickel to quarter size and wind gusts up to 61 mph. Eight stations collected at least an inch of rain with 1.04 inches in Cedar Rapids (Linn County), 1.47 inches at Davenport Municipal Airport (Scott County) and 1.59 inches in Eldridge (Scott County). Stations north and west of the higher precipitation core registered a few tenths of an inch. Clouds held over much of the state through the afternoon hours with highs in the mid 50s north to low 60s south. Eastern Iowans woke up to overcast skies on Thursday (12th) with temperatures in the upper 30s; clear skies across much of western Iowa allowed temperatures to fall below freezing. Overcast skies expanded into central Iowa through the daylight hours with upper 30s and low 40s into the afternoon with light northerly winds. Clear skies and very light winds allowed Friday (13th) morning temperatures to plummet into the teens over northwestern Iowa. Lingering clouds in the southeast corner held lows in the mid 30s while they quickly dropped off north and west. Daytime temperatures only rose into the low 40s for most of the state’s stations under sunshine and persistent northerly winds. Saturday (14th) dawned with temperatures in the teens and low 20s with calm to light variable winds; the statewide average low was 21 degrees, six degrees below normal. Daytime highs were unseasonably cool, holding in the mid 40s under sunny skies and southeasterly winds. Starry skies were visible into Sunday (15th) with low temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from no measurable amounts at most Iowa stations to 1.59 inches in Eldridge. The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.04 inch, while the normal is 0.44 inch. Shenandoah (Page County) reported the week’s high temperature of 75 degrees on the 9th, 22 degrees above normal. Spencer Municipal Airport (Clay County) reported the week’s low temperature of 15 degrees on the 13th, 11 degrees below normal.

The average high was 54.1 degrees in Forest City. The normal high is 47.6 degrees. The average low was 33.7 degrees and the normal is 27.3 degrees.

The precipitation so far in the area is 1.24 inches which is .33 inches above the normal of .91 inches.