Hy-Vee Senior Wellness Day Upcoming Events Focused on Timely Topics

Hy-Vee’s pharmacists and registered dietitians will provide seniors with important information on several current health and wellness topics during upcoming Hy-Vee Senior Wellness Day events.

Launched earlier this year, Hy-Vee Senior Wellness Day is a new, free monthly initiative connecting local seniors with Hy-Vee’s health and wellness experts. Upcoming topics include:

November 18: RSV vaccine, A1C and blood sugar health, vitamin D

RSV vaccine, A1C and blood sugar health, vitamin D December 16: Pneumonia vaccine, vitamin D and bone health

Pneumonia vaccine, vitamin D and bone health January 20: Shingles vaccine, anti-inflammatory eating, omega-3 screening

Hy-Vee Senior Wellness Day events are held from 7:30-9:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month inside the Market Grille at Hy-Vee stores that feature both a pharmacy and hot food service. Senior Wellness Day attendees 60 or older can enjoy a $5 Balanced Plate breakfast, free coffee, 10% off vitamins* and more.

For more information on Hy-Vee’s Senior Wellness Days, visit https://www.hy-vee.com/health/ senior.

*Some restrictions may apply. See pharmacy for details.