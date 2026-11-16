The Forest City Community School District has been working towards completion of several projects designed to improve conditions and surroundings at the schools and district office.

One of those projects is the weight room according to Forest City Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.

The District Office is another project that has forced workers there to find a different place to temporarily office.

Lehmann stated that the completion date is not far off.

This leaves one more project to be done shortly and should complete the HVAC projects in the district.

These projects are coming at or under budget.