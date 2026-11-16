Black Hills Corp. and NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc., Merger Complete

Bright Horizon Energy today announced the successful completion of the merger of Black Hills Corp. and NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc., forming Bright Horizon Energy.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter as Bright Horizon Energy,” said Brian Bird, President and CEO. “By bringing together our talented employees, complementary operations, and shared commitment to safety, reliability and affordability, we are creating a stronger, more resilient company positioned to meet the growing energy needs of our 2.2 million customers across eight states. We look forward to building on the long histories of Black Hills Energy and NorthWestern Energy as we deliver long-term value for our customers, employees, shareholders and communities.”

Bright Horizon Energy maintains a strong commitment to local service. Customers continue to be supported by dedicated teams who live and work in the communities they serve, while benefiting from shared best practices, operational improvements and the advantages of a larger organization.

Known locally in their respective service territories as Black Hills Energy and NorthWestern Energy, customers should also expect no immediate changes to branding, payment processes, outage reporting, online account access or customer support at this time.

Customers will continue to:

Use the same customer service phone number.

Pay their energy bill the same way they do today.

Access the same online account and payment options.

Report outages and service issues through the same channels.

Receive service from the same local employees who have long served their communities.

The company remains committed to supporting local economies, giving back and being a trusted partner to provide safe, reliable and affordable energy. For more information, visit blackhillsenergy.com, northwesternenergy.com or BrightHorizonEnergy.com.