The Lake Mills City Council to Meet Monday

The Lake Mills City Council will meet on Monday beginning at 7pm in the Council Chambers of City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.

The council will hear reports from the Chief of Police, the Public Works Department, City Clerk, the Library Director, and the Mayor. They will then consider a consent agenda of claims, warrants, and financial reports.

The new business segment of the proposed agenda will deal with a ninth pay estimate to Peterson Construction who is handling the water and wastewater treatment plant improvement project. They will also discuss the annual Urban Renewal Report and appropriate funds for payment of financial obligations.

The council will discuss and possibly approve a tax increment financing indebtedness certificate which must be filed with Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss for the Fiscal Year s 2027 and 2028.

The Lake Mills Fire Department has updated its by-laws which must be approved by the council. Similarly, the council will look at an agreement with Forest City Ambulance Services to allow for coverage in the Lake Mills area. Staffing issues with the Lake Mills Ambulance service is prompting the agreement.

Sanitation will also be reviewed with the possible passage of a route change for solid waste. With the change in sanitation services to Thompson Sanitation, there comes a need to temporarily park their trucks in the city lot.

The council will look at new community identity concepts with proposed signage of official logos and a community visioning process. The council will hear from the Economic Development Committee.

The council must then consider the possible permanent closure of their airport.