The Cerro Gordo County Board to Meet on Monday

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 10am. You can view the meeting on kiow.com or b1031.com at that time.

The board will hear from the public on agenda items for the day. They will then hear from the County Auditor on subjects like claims, payroll, and drainage. Following those reports, the board will hold a series of public hearings. Three of them involve zoning changes while another hearing at 10:15am involves changing the speed limits on 300th Court and on Thrush Avenue.

The County Treasurer will present motions to abate taxes on two mobile homes in the county. The taxes involve a $64 debt and a $592 balance. The board will then hear from the county engineer on the state of secondary roads in the county before adjourning. The meeting is open to the public.