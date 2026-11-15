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Red Kettles and Bell Ringers Will Appear Soon

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor57 minutes agoLast Updated: November 13, 2026

Area shoppers will soon start hearing the steady jingle of bells on street corners and outside merchants as Salvation Army chapters across the state are launching their annual Red Kettle campaigns. Major Malinda O’Neil, commander of the charity’s Des Moines operation, says the local goal is to raise $1.2 million over the next six weeks.

In the Des Moines metro alone, the organization will be placing some 48 red kettles for donations, and many hundreds of volunteer bell-ringers are needed.

While most people stuff a folded bill or loose change into the slot, O’Neil says a generous few donors will be plunking valuable gold coins into the kettles.

The Red Kettle Kickoff will begin this week throughout the state.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor57 minutes agoLast Updated: November 13, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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