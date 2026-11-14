Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Mid November Fishing

Area Weather

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 42. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Calm wind.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 27.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Northwest

Black Hawk Management District

Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638

Water temperatures are in the low 50s in many lakes throughout the district. Last updated on 11/05/2026

Black Hawk Lake (Sac)

Water Temperature (°F): 54.0

54.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Boat ramp courtesy docks at the state campground have been removed for the season. Docks at Ice House Point boat ramp and the Marina boat ramp are still in place. The fish cleaning station is closed for the cold season.

Black Crappie – Fair: Use a piece of crawler on a jig or a small minnow along the shore in Town Bay and near the inlet bridge area. Fish are up to 12-inches.

Use a piece of crawler on a jig or a small minnow along the shore in Town Bay and near the inlet bridge area. Fish are up to 12-inches. Bluegill – Slow: Try a piece of crawler on a jig along Ice House Point shoreline, the stone piers in Town Bay, and near the inlet bridge. Most fish are up to 7-inches.

Try a piece of crawler on a jig along Ice House Point shoreline, the stone piers in Town Bay, and near the inlet bridge. Most fish are up to 7-inches. Walleye – Fair: Use a twister or live bait like a minnow under a bobber from shore. Anglers have had luck near the fish house in Town Bay, along Ice House Point shoreline, and the inlet bridge. Morning and evening bites are best.

Brushy Creek Lake (Webster)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie near submerged structure in 5-15 feet of water.

Find crappie near submerged structure in 5-15 feet of water. Walleye – Fair: Pick up walleye in 5-15 feet of water using minnows or crawlers.

North Twin Lake (Calhoun)

Water Temperature (°F): 53.0

53.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Walleye – Slow: Look for walleye near shore. Try throwing twisters or using a minnow under a bobber.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)

Water Temperature (°F): 53.0

53.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Walleye – Fair: Look for walleye near shore. Try throwing twisters or use a crawler under a bobber along the east shore, the marina, near the inlet, and the jetty at Chautauqua park.

Look for walleye near shore. Try throwing twisters or use a crawler under a bobber along the east shore, the marina, near the inlet, and the jetty at Chautauqua park. Yellow Perch – Fair: Look for yellow perch near shore; use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler.

Swan Lake (Carroll)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Target black crappie from the fish house and by the jetties this time of year. Most fish are 9- to 10-inches. Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or minnow fished under a bobber from shore and from the jetties.

Target black crappie from the fish house and by the jetties this time of year. Most fish are 9- to 10-inches. Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or minnow fished under a bobber from shore and from the jetties. Bluegill – Fair: Use a piece of crawler under a bobber near shore and from the jetties. Fish are 7- to 8-inches.

Clear Lake Management District

Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517

Contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife Office for information on lakes and rivers in north central Iowa. Last updated on 11/12/2026

Clear Lake (Cerro Gordo)

Water Temperature (°F): 48.0

48.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Lake is at level crest. Some boat ramp courtesy docks are still in, but they may be removed any day now.

Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching Walleye at dusk using crankbaits and jigs.

Anglers are catching Walleye at dusk using crankbaits and jigs. Yellow Bass – Good: Small blade baits and jigs are catching Yellow Bass. Anglers should be mobile to find actively feeding schools.

Crystal Lake (Hancock)

Ramp Condition: Useable

The courtesy docks have been removed for the season.

Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs and live bait in the dredge cuts.

Try small jigs and live bait in the dredge cuts. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs and live bait in the dredge cuts.

Rice Lake (Winnebago)

Ramp Condition: Useable

All water west of the north boat ramp is a waterfowl refuge and is closed to all activity from September 1 through the final day of the duck season (Dec 8).

Silver Lake (Worth) (Worth)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Yellow Perch – Status Unsure

Winnebago River (Cerro Gordo)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

River level is 7.02 feet.

Spirit Lake Management District

Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542

Lake temperatures are in the 40s, but have been cooling quickly with the recent cold weather. The fishing bite has been good for many species, but slowed slightly with cooler temperatures. Water levels are just above crest. Most docks and hoists are out for the season. Most boat ramp docks are still in. Last updated on 11/12/2026

East Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 45.0

45.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The panfish bite has been good, but may have slowed due to falling water temperatures.

Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are targeting quality-sized fish.

Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 45.0

45.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water temperatures have fallen recently.

Spirit Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 45.0

45.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The perch and crappie bite has been good this fall. Anglers are catching good-sized fish. Most boat ramp docks are still in place. Water temperatures have fallen recently.

Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are catching quality-sized fish.

Anglers are catching quality-sized fish. Yellow Perch – Good: Anglers are catching perch from the weedline out to 15 feet of water. Some chasing may be needed to stay on top of schools. Jigs with minnows or jigs paired with wigglers work well.

West Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 45.0

45.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

All ramp docks are still in place.

Bluegill – Good: The bite has been somewhat variable, but very good when it’s on.