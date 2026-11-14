Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Mid November Fishing
Area Weather
Northwest
Black Hawk Management District
- Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638
Water temperatures are in the low 50s in many lakes throughout the district. Last updated on 11/05/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 54.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Boat ramp courtesy docks at the state campground have been removed for the season. Docks at Ice House Point boat ramp and the Marina boat ramp are still in place. The fish cleaning station is closed for the cold season.
- Black Crappie – Fair: Use a piece of crawler on a jig or a small minnow along the shore in Town Bay and near the inlet bridge area. Fish are up to 12-inches.
- Bluegill – Slow: Try a piece of crawler on a jig along Ice House Point shoreline, the stone piers in Town Bay, and near the inlet bridge. Most fish are up to 7-inches.
- Walleye – Fair: Use a twister or live bait like a minnow under a bobber from shore. Anglers have had luck near the fish house in Town Bay, along Ice House Point shoreline, and the inlet bridge. Morning and evening bites are best.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie near submerged structure in 5-15 feet of water.
- Walleye – Fair: Pick up walleye in 5-15 feet of water using minnows or crawlers.
- Water Temperature (°F): 53.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Walleye – Slow: Look for walleye near shore. Try throwing twisters or using a minnow under a bobber.
Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)
- Water Temperature (°F): 53.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Walleye – Fair: Look for walleye near shore. Try throwing twisters or use a crawler under a bobber along the east shore, the marina, near the inlet, and the jetty at Chautauqua park.
- Yellow Perch – Fair: Look for yellow perch near shore; use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Black Crappie – Fair: Target black crappie from the fish house and by the jetties this time of year. Most fish are 9- to 10-inches. Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or minnow fished under a bobber from shore and from the jetties.
- Bluegill – Fair: Use a piece of crawler under a bobber near shore and from the jetties. Fish are 7- to 8-inches.
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Clear Lake Management District
- Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517
Contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife Office for information on lakes and rivers in north central Iowa. Last updated on 11/12/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 48.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Lake is at level crest. Some boat ramp courtesy docks are still in, but they may be removed any day now.
- Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching Walleye at dusk using crankbaits and jigs.
- Yellow Bass – Good: Small blade baits and jigs are catching Yellow Bass. Anglers should be mobile to find actively feeding schools.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The courtesy docks have been removed for the season.
- Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs and live bait in the dredge cuts.
- Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs and live bait in the dredge cuts.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
All water west of the north boat ramp is a waterfowl refuge and is closed to all activity from September 1 through the final day of the duck season (Dec 8).
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Yellow Perch – Status Unsure
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
River level is 7.02 feet.
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Spirit Lake Management District
- Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542
Lake temperatures are in the 40s, but have been cooling quickly with the recent cold weather. The fishing bite has been good for many species, but slowed slightly with cooler temperatures. Water levels are just above crest. Most docks and hoists are out for the season. Most boat ramp docks are still in. Last updated on 11/12/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 45.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The panfish bite has been good, but may have slowed due to falling water temperatures.
- Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are targeting quality-sized fish.
Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)
- Water Temperature (°F): 45.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Water temperatures have fallen recently.
- Water Temperature (°F): 45.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The perch and crappie bite has been good this fall. Anglers are catching good-sized fish. Most boat ramp docks are still in place. Water temperatures have fallen recently.
- Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are catching quality-sized fish.
- Yellow Perch – Good: Anglers are catching perch from the weedline out to 15 feet of water. Some chasing may be needed to stay on top of schools. Jigs with minnows or jigs paired with wigglers work well.
- Water Temperature (°F): 45.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
All ramp docks are still in place.
- Bluegill – Good: The bite has been somewhat variable, but very good when it’s on.
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