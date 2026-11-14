North Iowa Outdoors: Add Winter Wonder to Your Yard or Acreage

Spruce up your yard or acreage with these trees and shrubs that will look good all year long.

White pine – The only common pine in Iowa, the white pine has long narrow cones and soft plumy grass-like needles in bundles of five. Its curved upper branches provide beautiful asymmetry. The white pine will grow 50 to 75 feet tall and likes well-drained, sandy soil. Widely used as Christmas trees.

The only common pine in Iowa, the white pine has long narrow cones and soft plumy grass-like needles in bundles of five. Its curved upper branches provide beautiful asymmetry. The white pine will grow 50 to 75 feet tall and likes well-drained, sandy soil. Widely used as Christmas trees. White spruce – With dense foliage and a pyramid shape, the white spruce can withstand extremes of heat and cold and grows to be 40 to 60 feet tall. Attracts colorful winter finches.

With dense foliage and a pyramid shape, the white spruce can withstand extremes of heat and cold and grows to be 40 to 60 feet tall. Attracts colorful winter finches. Redosier dogwood – This shrub grows from 10 to 15 feet tall and displays vibrant red stems, attractive cream flowers and white berries. It tolerates wet soil well.

This shrub grows from 10 to 15 feet tall and displays vibrant red stems, attractive cream flowers and white berries. It tolerates wet soil well. Gray dogwood – Its white flowers, white berries and blue-green foliage provide great winter interest. This shrub tolerates wet soil and will grow 10 to 15 feet tall.

Its white flowers, white berries and blue-green foliage provide great winter interest. This shrub tolerates wet soil and will grow 10 to 15 feet tall. Ninebark – This shrub keeps things interesting in the winter with its brown shaggy peeling bark and white to slightly pink flowers. It’s drought tolerant and grows 5 to 9 feet tall.

You need to wait until spring to plant the pine and spruce. The shrubs can still be planted yet this year until the ground freezes.