Lunning Sentenced on Sex Offender Violation Charges
Matthew Lunning of Forest City, pled guilty to a Probation Revocation and the Original Judgment and Sentence is now imposed of five years in prison. The charges are consecutive to a “Sex Offender Registration Violation,” which is a class D felony punishable up to 5 years in prison and a criminal fine of $1,025.
There were three counts of “Sex Offender Registration Violation,” a class D felony which is punishable of up to 5 years on each count. There is a criminal fine of $1,025, applicable surcharges, and court costs on each count
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