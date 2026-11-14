Local NewsLocal NewsMedia

Lunning Sentenced on Sex Offender Violation Charges

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: November 13, 2026

Matthew Lunning of Forest City, pled guilty to a Probation Revocation and the Original Judgment and Sentence is now imposed of five years in prison. The charges are consecutive to a “Sex Offender Registration Violation,” which is a class D felony punishable up to 5 years in prison and a criminal fine of $1,025.
There were three counts of “Sex Offender Registration Violation,” a class D felony which is punishable of up to 5 years on each count. There is a criminal fine of $1,025, applicable surcharges, and court costs on each count

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: November 13, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button