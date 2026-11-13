Winnebago County Post-Election Audit Confirms Election Night Results

Following the November 3rd General Election, Winnebago County officials conducted the required post-election audit on Thursday, November 12th. The audit confirmed a perfect match between the hand count and the election night results from the voting machines.

By Iowa law, the Secretary of State randomly selects a precinct in each county the day after the election. This year, the chosen precinct was Eden Logan Norway. County auditors then supervise a hand count of the votes in that precinct and compare them to the machine totals. This process ensures transparency and maintains public confidence in the integrity of elections.

“We’re very pleased to see that this post-election audit, like all of our past audits and recounts, verified the accuracy of our voting machines,” said County Auditor Karla Weiss. “It’s an important step in demonstrating to the public and all observers the integrity and reliability of the election process.”

For questions about the post-election audit or other election matters, please contact the Winnebago County Election Office at 641 585-3412 or

karla.weiss@winnebagocountyiowa.gov