Record 430-plus children receive new coats at Mason City Kids Coat Drive

MASON CITY, Iowa — A record number of children picked out new winter coats Thursday during United Way of North Central Iowa’s annual Kids Coat Drive distribution at Music Man Square.

More than 430 children took home a coat at the event, according to United Way. Nearly 300 children received a coat through the program last year.

In a Facebook post after the distribution, the organization thanked the volunteers, individuals, civic groups and businesses that donated coats this year. It also thanked Music Man Square for serving as host venue each year.

This year’s supporters included Curries ASSA ABLOY, Metalcraft, Decker Sports, Knights of Columbus Council 1006 and Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Co., according to United Way. Individuals also donated coats at collection sites around the community, including Mason City Hy-Vee stores and the United Way office.

The distribution ran from 4 to 7 p.m. Children had to be present to receive a coat. The program is intended to make sure local children have warm coats to wear throughout the Iowa winter.

United Way of North Central Iowa works to connect and strengthen community resources to inspire change in the lives of all North Iowans, according to the organization. Through partnerships with local nonprofits and community initiatives, it supports programs focused on healthy community, youth opportunity, financial security and community resiliency.

More information is available at unitedwaynci.org.