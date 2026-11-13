AudioLocal NewsLocal NewsMedia

Forest City Schools Continue to Work on Improvement Projects

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor55 minutes agoLast Updated: November 12, 2026

The Forest City Community School District continues to work on projects to improve the district offices, schools, and building within the district. Superintendent Darwin Lehmann stated that the district has many underway or near completion.

The board also reviewed the weight room project used primarily by athletes and students.

There are several items that the alternates would look at.

One final project dealt with the middle school according to Lehmann.

The board approved items and progress relating to the updates on the projects.

 

 

 

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor55 minutes agoLast Updated: November 12, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button