Forest City Schools Continue to Work on Improvement Projects

The Forest City Community School District continues to work on projects to improve the district offices, schools, and building within the district. Superintendent Darwin Lehmann stated that the district has many underway or near completion.

The board also reviewed the weight room project used primarily by athletes and students.

There are several items that the alternates would look at.

One final project dealt with the middle school according to Lehmann.

The board approved items and progress relating to the updates on the projects.