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Forest City Library Board Fills Positions

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: November 12, 2026

The Forest City Library Boardl was tasked with filling a pair of positions with their library board. Forest city Administrator Tony Mikes explained that the council has done its job with the oversight board.

Mikes explained that there were several candidates for the seats on the library board.

The board has several connections with the city council according to Mikes.

The library board now has all seats currently filled.

 

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: November 12, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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