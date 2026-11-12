Report: CGD Principal’s Son, 16, Killed in Head-On Crash on Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A 16-year-old who died Nov. 6 was driving at U.S. Highway 30 and Williams Boulevard when a suspect fleeing law enforcement struck his vehicle head-on, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

Kayan T. Williams, 16, of Cedar Rapids, and Garrett R. Sager, 36, of Grand Island, Nebraska, both died in the crash, which happened at about 3:10 p.m., the report said. Both were wearing seat belts. Both were taken by ambulance to the state medical examiner, according to the report.

The report said Sager, driving a 2019 Chevrolet Impala, fled law enforcement in Marshall County and led officers on a pursuit across four counties. During the pursuit, the report said, the suspect fired on law enforcement and struck an occupied police cruiser.

Officers tried multiple times to disable the vehicle without success, the report said. As Sager traveled east in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids, officers made a final attempt to stop it, and his vehicle collided head-on with Williams’ 2004 Chevrolet Impala, according to the report.

The report does not say which agencies took part in the pursuit, whether any officers were hurt or what prompted the chase. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating.

The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Community School District is mourning Williams, the son of CGD Middle School Principal Brian Williams, according to a letter from Superintendent Jared Carder to the school community.

“There are no words that can adequately express the sorrow that comes with the loss of a child,” Carder said in the letter. He said the district’s “thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathies” are with Williams and his family.

Carder encouraged the community to offer compassion and support while respecting the principal’s need for privacy and time to grieve. Students and staff who need support can contact their building’s school counselor or administrator, he said.

The district will share ways to support the family when appropriate and with the family’s permission, according to the letter. Carder said he will assume responsibility for operations at CGD Middle School in the meantime. The letter did not list funeral or memorial arrangements.