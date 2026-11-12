Lake Mills’ Cora Sauer Signs on to Play Basketball at Minnesota State University Moorhead

On Wednesday, Lake Mills senior Cora Sauer officially committed to further pursue her athletic career by signing to play women’s basketball next year for the Minnesota State University Moorhead Dragons. Surrounded by dozens of friends and family, she officially put pen to paper.

She described her emotions after the big moment. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/11/Cora-Sauer-Signing-1.mp3

NCAA Division II Minnesota State University Moorhead is located in Moorhead, Minnesota, about two miles east of Fargo, North Dakota. The area, along with the women’s basketball coaching staff, played a factor in Sauer’s decision to become a Dragon.

Sauer has been a 4-sport athlete her entire high school career, playing volleyball, basketball, track & field, and softball. But she’s always had a passion for basketball.

She says she’s excited to compete at a higher level once she graduates and becomes a college athlete.

But before she arrives on campus, Sauer still has the rest of her senior year at Lake Mills, including the upcoming girls basketball season. Coming off of their first Regional Finals appearance in school history last season, Sauer says the Bulldogs have high expectations for this year.

Sauer says she is grateful for the support she’s received from family and coaches to help her reach this point in her athletic career.

In volleyball, Sauer played 106 matches for the Bulldogs, accumulating nearly 250 kills, 100 assists, 700 digs, and 100 aces. She earned 2nd Team All-Conference recognition in the Top of Iowa Conference in 2025 and 2026. She also helped the Bulldogs win the inaugural TIC Tournament Championship this fall when they defeated Osage in a 5-set thriller at NIACC.

In track and field through three years, Sauer is a 5-time state qualifier. She’s also a district champion and earned All-State runner recognition for the Bulldogs’ fourth-place finish in the 4×200 meter relay at this past year’s Iowa High School Track & Field Championships.

On the softball diamond across 54 games so far, Sauer has been a force on offense, with a batting average of .349 and an on-base percentage of .458. She also has 10 extra-base hits, including 3 home runs, to go along with 35 runs batted in, 37 runs, and 40 stolen bases. This past summer, she earned 2nd Team All-Conference recognition in just 12 games as she batted for a .607 average with an OPS (on-base percentage + slugging percentage) of 1.614.

Finally, in her three years as a Bulldog on the basketball court, Sauer has earned 2nd Team (2025-26) and 3rd Team (2024-25) All-State honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, as well as 1st Team (2025-26) and 3rd Team (2024-25) All-State recognition from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association. She was also named to the All-District Team in 2024-25 by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association. In the conference, Sauer has earned one honorable mention recognition and two 1st Team All-Conference honors, including being named the Top of Iowa Player of the Year last season. So far, Sauer has scored 1,128 points for the Bulldogs, along with 336 rebounds, 187 assists, and 171 steals. She’s near the top in multiple school leaderboards and will look to continue to add to her numbers when she begins her senior season on November 23 at Forest City.