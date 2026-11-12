Kids Coat Drive in Mason City Gives Children New Winter Coats Thursday at Music Man Square

MASON CITY, Iowa — United Way of North Central Iowa will hand out new winter coats to local children Thursday during its annual Kids Coat Drive distribution at Music Man Square in Mason City.

The event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Children and families are invited to attend and select a coat. Children must be present to receive one, according to the organization.

The coat drive helps ensure local children have warm coats to wear throughout the Iowa winter. Nearly 300 children picked out a new coat through the program last year, according to United Way.

The organization thanked the businesses, groups and individuals who made this year’s drive possible through donations of coats and money to buy coats. This year’s supporters include Curries ASSA ABLOY, Metalcraft, Decker Sports, Knights of Columbus Council 1006 and Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Co.

Individuals also donated coats at collection sites around the community, including Mason City Hy-Vee stores and the United Way of North Central Iowa office.

“Community support makes programs like this possible and helps ensure children in our area have the warmth and comfort they need during the winter months,” said Jen Arends, CEO of United Way of North Central Iowa.

United Way of North Central Iowa works to connect and strengthen community resources to inspire change in the lives of all North Iowans, according to the organization. Through partnerships with local nonprofits and community initiatives, it supports programs focused on healthy community, youth opportunity, financial security and community resiliency.

More information is available at unitedwaynci.org.