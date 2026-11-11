AudioLocal NewsLocal NewsMedia
Gift of Music to Take Place at Waldorf University
Waldorf University will present their Gift of Music at Waldorf University according to the Director of Choral Studies Emilie Bertram.
According to Bertram the show has a seasonal flare.
The concerts happen at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City.
Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW
Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.
Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.