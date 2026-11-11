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Gift of Music to Take Place at Waldorf University

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: November 10, 2026

Waldorf University will present their Gift of Music at Waldorf University according to the Director of Choral Studies Emilie Bertram.

According to Bertram the show has a seasonal flare.

The concerts happen at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City.

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: November 10, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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