Veterans Day 2026 in North Iowa: Ceremonies in Mason City, Forest City and Lakota Set for Wednesday

MASON CITY, Iowa — Communities across North Iowa will honor veterans Wednesday with ceremonies in Mason City and Forest City and a drive-thru celebration in Lakota that will include free Thanksgiving meal kits.

Mason City

Main Street Mason City will host a flag planting at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Veterans Memorial in Central Park. Veterans, families and community members are invited to help place American flags around the memorial.

The Mason City Veterans Memorial Association will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 10:30 a.m. in the park. The ceremony will include a reading of the proclamation presented by Mayor John Lee at the Nov. 3 City Council meeting, followed by a moment of silence and the playing of taps.

Mason City offices will be closed Wednesday in observance of the holiday, according to the city. City transit buses will operate, and sanitation services will continue as scheduled with no changes. Questions about sanitation can be directed to the city’s Sanitation Division at 641-421-3691.

Forest City

The Forest City Community School District will host a Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Boman Fine Arts Center. Veterans, families, students and community members are invited.

The Forest City High School Concert Band, directed by Griffin Meadors, and the high school choir, directed by Emma Thomas, will perform. Forest City American Legion Post 121 Commander Veronica Maas will lead the presentation of colors and the Pledge of Allegiance. Post 121 Chaplain John Arnold will give the invocation, and Superintendent Darwin Lehmann will give the welcome.

Chaldron Wooge, a 1994 Forest City High School graduate, will deliver a message titled “Honoring Service.” An Armed Forces Salute will recognize each branch of the military, and veterans in attendance will be invited to stand as their branch’s song is played. High school students Adah Sharp and Levi Albertson will perform taps.

Veterans will be recognized as special guests. Refreshments will be served in the mezzanine after the program.

Lakota

Hunting with Heroes will host a Veterans Day drive-thru celebration from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street in Lakota. The event is for veterans and widows of veterans and will feature a patriotic display of flags, first responders, police vehicles, race cars and more.

While supplies last, each veteran or widow will receive a Thanksgiving meal kit that includes a ham, 5 pounds of potatoes, a box of stuffing, two cans of green beans, a can of cream of mushroom soup, a box of French onion strings, a pumpkin pie, a can of cranberries, Pepsi-Cola products and Sparkling Ice beverages. Christensen Farms provided the hams, and Hy-Vee provided the side dishes, according to Hunting with Heroes.

Veterans and widows will also receive a pair of insulated leather work gloves and a $40 gift card while supplies last. Organizers will give a special gift to every 100th veteran, and attendees will have a chance to win one of three commemorative rifles.