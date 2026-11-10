The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for November 10, 2026

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking on the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/@wrightcountyiowaofficial8312

The proposed agenda is as follows.

Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Hold the Canvass of Votes for the General Election held on November 3, 2026.

3. Consider Resolution 2026-33 for the Certification (Canvass) of General Election Results.