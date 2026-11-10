The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for November 10, 2026

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 8:30am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows.

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

6. Project updates/change orders

a. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project

1 WCTA Lease Agreement for Fiber

b. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project

c. Fueling Station

d. Salt Shed

e. Monarch RV Park

f. Administrative Building Project

1 Discussion/possible action – HBS – Quote

2 Resolution 2026-44 Approving Contract and Bond

3 Supplemental Agreement No 1 for Construction Phase Engineering Services

7. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

d. Resolution 2026-40 – A Resolution Regarding Drainage Tile Relocation – Worthwhile Solar West

LLC

8. Claims

9. Reports

10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

11. Liquor License

12. Discussion/possible action – Auditor’s Deputy Appointment

a. Resolution 2026-41 Approval of Auditor’s Deputy Appointment

b. Administering Oath of Office

13. Jody Applegate, Healthy Aging Director – Elderbridge Budget Request – 8:45 A.M.

14. Resolution 2026-43 Authorizing Adoption of Policies and Procedures Regarding Municipal Securities Disclosure

15. Resolution 2026-42 ratifying the Bond Purchase Agreement, authorizing and approving a certain Loan Agreement, providing for the issuance of $6,000,000 General Obligation Urban Renewal Bonds, Series 2026A and providing for the levy of taxes to pay the same

16. 2026 General Election Canvass – 9:00 A.M.

a. Resolution 2026-45 General Election Canvass Results

17. Building/Grounds

a. General

b. Maintenance

18. WINN-WORTH BETCO

19. Water/Wastewater

20. Department Head Discussion

21. Supervisor Comments

Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and

Owner/Operator Ag Property)

22. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

23. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Winnebago County Supervisors’ Room – tbd

b. County Offices Closed for Veterans Day – Wednesday, November 11

c. DD #6/7Lat 7 – Public Hearing – Proposed Ditch and Tile Improvements – Monday, November 16 – 9:30 A.M.

d. DD 11 – Hearing for Proposed New Lateral – Monday, December 14 – 9:30 A.M.

Adjourn