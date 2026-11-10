The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for November 10, 2026
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 8:30am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09
The proposed agenda is as follows.
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
6. Project updates/change orders
a. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project
1 WCTA Lease Agreement for Fiber
b. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project
c. Fueling Station
d. Salt Shed
e. Monarch RV Park
f. Administrative Building Project
1 Discussion/possible action – HBS – Quote
2 Resolution 2026-44 Approving Contract and Bond
3 Supplemental Agreement No 1 for Construction Phase Engineering Services
7. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
d. Resolution 2026-40 – A Resolution Regarding Drainage Tile Relocation – Worthwhile Solar West
LLC
8. Claims
9. Reports
10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
11. Liquor License
12. Discussion/possible action – Auditor’s Deputy Appointment
a. Resolution 2026-41 Approval of Auditor’s Deputy Appointment
b. Administering Oath of Office
13. Jody Applegate, Healthy Aging Director – Elderbridge Budget Request – 8:45 A.M.
14. Resolution 2026-43 Authorizing Adoption of Policies and Procedures Regarding Municipal Securities Disclosure
15. Resolution 2026-42 ratifying the Bond Purchase Agreement, authorizing and approving a certain Loan Agreement, providing for the issuance of $6,000,000 General Obligation Urban Renewal Bonds, Series 2026A and providing for the levy of taxes to pay the same
16. 2026 General Election Canvass – 9:00 A.M.
a. Resolution 2026-45 General Election Canvass Results
17. Building/Grounds
a. General
b. Maintenance
18. WINN-WORTH BETCO
19. Water/Wastewater
20. Department Head Discussion
21. Supervisor Comments
Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and
Owner/Operator Ag Property)
22. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
23. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Winnebago County Supervisors’ Room – tbd
b. County Offices Closed for Veterans Day – Wednesday, November 11
c. DD #6/7Lat 7 – Public Hearing – Proposed Ditch and Tile Improvements – Monday, November 16 – 9:30 A.M.
d. DD 11 – Hearing for Proposed New Lateral – Monday, December 14 – 9:30 A.M.
Adjourn
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