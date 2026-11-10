The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for November 10, 2026

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking on the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. 9:00 A.M. Christa Cosgriff, Winnebago County Library Association, to discuss, with possible action, FY 28 asking.

3. 9:15 A.M. Discussion, with possible action, regarding Forest City using the

Courthouse grounds.

4. Discussion, with possible action, regarding Claims for refund of taxes paid for 2023 assessments.

5. Discussion, with possible action, regarding Family Farm Tax Credits.

6. Consider for approval annual cash report.

7. Consider for approval annual TIF report.

8. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

9. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

10. Consider for approval Resolution approving the conversion of 200th Avenue between 368th and 380th Street from Level B to Level A classification.

11. Open Forum.

12. Consider for approval County claims.

13.Canvas the 2026 General Election