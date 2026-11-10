The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for November 10, 2026
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting by clicking on the link below.
https://meet.goto.com/30671530
The proposed agenda is as follows:
Convene as Board of Supervisors
8:30 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
8:35 a.m. Canvass of General Election held on November 3, 2026
Adjournment as Board of Supervisors
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item
Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW
Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.
Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.