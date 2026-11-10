The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for November 10, 2026

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting by clicking on the link below.

https://meet.goto.com/30671530

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

8:30 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

8:35 a.m. Canvass of General Election held on November 3, 2026

Adjournment as Board of Supervisors

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item