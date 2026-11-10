Rain delays Mason City road project past Thanksgiving as other North Iowa work nears finish

MASON CITY, Iowa — Rain has pushed a Mason City road project behind schedule, while several other North Iowa construction projects are nearing completion, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

“Unfortunately with the rain, the project will probably extend past Thanksgiving,” Iowa DOT spokesman Pete Hjelmstad said. “We’ll know more next week, but hope for some good weather, and we’ll keep moving forward.”

Hjelmstad said crews made some progress last week despite the wet weather, completing a few sections of sidewalk and a retaining wall. Sod work remains.

“We were able to get a little bit done, a few sections of sidewalk, and got a retaining wall done,” Hjelmstad said. “We have to do sod work.”

Crews hope to move traffic into the outside lanes in both directions Monday, Nov. 16, Hjelmstad said. Finishing the project will take longer.

Elsewhere, shoulder work on the Avenue of the Saints from the Eisenhower area eastward is expected to wrap up Wednesday, according to the DOT. Another stretch of shoulder work between Floyd and Rudd is scheduled to begin Thursday and take about four days.

On Interstate 35, crews hope to install cable guardrail this week and begin shoulder work along the ramps, Hjelmstad said. He said the ramp work could take about a week or slightly longer.

The DOT also plans to begin its annual Interstate 35 patching project Tuesday. The work will cover the highway from the Dows area north to the Minnesota border.

“That should take a couple weeks,” Hjelmstad said. “We do not allow them to work on Fridays just because Fridays are usually busier travel days.”

Hjelmstad said the construction list is getting shorter each week, and crews hope favorable weather will help them finish the remaining work.