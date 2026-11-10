Operation Give Birds to Provide Thanksgiving Meals for 250 North Iowa Families

FOREST CITY, Iowa — The North Iowa Chapter of Iowa Giving Crew plans to help 250 families put Thanksgiving dinner on the table this year through Operation Give Birds.

Shannon Woogee said support from friends, businesses and a grant from Poet helped make the chapter’s first year of the project possible.

Registration opens Nov. 12 through links on the Iowa Giving Crew Facebook page and at iowagivingcrew.org. Families should select the North Iowa sign-up.

Woogee said there are no special income qualifications, and meal kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Families must pick up their kits Sunday, Nov. 22, at a designated location in downtown Forest City. Pickup details will be provided during registration.

Each kit feeds four to six people and includes a whole frozen turkey and traditional sides. Recipients must be able to cook the meal.

The chapter is still raising money toward the project’s $10,000 cost, according to Iowa Giving Crew. Donations can be made at iowagivingcrew.org and designated for Operation Give Birds in North Iowa.