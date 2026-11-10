Heritage Park in Forest City to Honor Veterans With Free Coffee, Donuts and ‘Comin in Hot’ Medallions Wednesday

FOREST CITY, Iowa — Heritage Park and the Winnebago Historical Society are inviting veterans and the public to an open house Wednesday at the Hall of Heroes Military Museum in observance of Veterans Day.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Heritage Park in south Forest City. Coffee and donuts will be served throughout the day.

New this year, all veterans who attend will receive a “Comin in Hot” medallion in honor of their service, while supplies last.

Veterans also are invited to sign their name and years of service on the Wall of Heroes inside the museum, joining hundreds of other veterans who have already done so, according to Heritage Park.

“Veterans are only 5% of our population, but they have provided the freedoms we enjoy each and every day,” Heritage Park said in a statement announcing the event.

The park encouraged veterans to stop by and enjoy their visit. “This one’s for you, veterans, from Heritage Park of Forest City,” the statement said.

The open house is open to the public.