Forest City Musical Makes the News

The Forest City High School Theater Department is staging the musical “Newsies” on Saturday and Sunday at the Boman Fine Arts Theater. Drama and Speech teacher Josh Spargrove explained that the show has something for everyone.

The show is very involved in choreography, character development, and history. Spargrove saw a rare opportunity to bring a qualified cast together to state the production.

Choreography is one aspect, but the actors must sing and dance on stage at the same time.

Spargrove once again challenges the actors to step out of comfort zones or relate the characters they play to their own real life selves. The show affords each actor to have a role in the show that is their own while preparing them for future productions at the school.

Tickets are available on bound.com.