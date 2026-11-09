The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for November 9, 2026

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows.

Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.

3. Approve claims for payment.

4. Open forum for public input.

5. Elderbridge to give annual update.

6. Receive monthly revenue report from the Wright County Sheriff.

7. Consider setting a Public Hearing for Monday, November 23, 2026 at 9:15 a.m. regarding the proposed

disposal and sale of a 2-acre parcel of real property in the Wright County Agribusiness Park.

8. Consider potential water rate increase options to arrive at a formal recommendation.

9. Set the public hearing for November 23, 2026 to amend Ordinance 61.

10. Receive letter from Moffitt Animal Shelter.

11. Tonee Nicholas, Wright County Assessor

a. Review and take action on allow/disallow Family Farm applications.

12. Old Business.

13. New Business.

14. Update on Meetings.

Convene as Drainage Trustees

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last meeting.

3. Approve drainage claims.

4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.

5. Review of previous work orders submitted.

6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices.

7. Receive Commissioner’s Report on DD 169 Reclassification.

8. Receive Annexation Report on DD 169.

9. Set date and time of public hearing on DD 169 Reclassification Report and Annexation Report.

10. Consider the email received from Dave Keller on DD 36 Lat C.