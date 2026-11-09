The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for November 9, 2026
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/527371245
The proposed agenda is as follows.
Convene as Board of Supervisors
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Second reading of Amendment to Hancock County Zoning Ordinance no. 3. Possibly consider setting date and time of Third Reading of Amendment to Hancock County Ordinance no. 3 or possibly consider waiving third reading and approval of Amendment to Hancock County Ordinance no. 3
9:30 a.m. Jody Applegate, Elderbridge, re: update on Elderbridge Agency on Aging and budget request for FY2028
9:45 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider Revised Resolution for Sale of Hancock County Land, consider Resolution on Establishment of Stop Sign
10:00 a.m. Michelle K. Eisenman, Auditor, re: consider payroll change, discuss and possibly consider signing Agreement for software services with InTech Software Solutions, Inc.
10:05 a.m. Consider invoice #3 for drainage preservation project with Valsoft Corporation Inc. DBA Cott Systems
10:10 a.m. Matt Swanson, Maintenance, re: update on maintenance
10:15 a.m. Discuss policy for Rules and Procedures for all Public Hearings, Informational Meetings and all meetings conducted by the Board of Supervisors
10:30 a.m. Discuss claim for tax refund for CF Industries
10:45 a.m. Accept resignations of Zoning Commission members
10:50 a.m. Chelsy Snyder, MCNI, LLC, re: discuss and possibly consider request for refund of filing fee for District Change Petition for MCNI, LLC
Adjournment as Board of Supervisors
Convene as Drainage Trustees
11:10 a.m. Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects
Consider drainage work orders
Consider drainage invoices
Appoint engineer to DD #174 Lateral 3 for petition for reclassification
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item
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