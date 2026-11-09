Jerry Bellinghausen

Jerry L. Bellinghausen, 74, of Britt, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 18th at Cataldo Funeral Home, 178 First Ave. S.W., Britt, with Pastor Mark Brandt officiating. Inurnment will be at Crystal Township Cemetery.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, November 17th at Cataldo Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Jerry Lee Bellinghausen, the son of Francis and Anita (Staiert) Bellinghausen, was born on October 29, 1952, in Sac City, Iowa. He graduated from Lake City High School in 1971 and earned an agribusiness degree from Park College in Parkville, Missouri. Jerry and his former wife, Kathleen McCaulley, raised two daughters, Kourtney and Jessica. He lived in Lake City and Clarion before moving to a farm north of Britt. Jerry worked in agriculture-related businesses in several Iowa communities and also worked as a real estate agent for several years. On April 26, 1997, Jerry married Debra Morrison at Garner United Methodist Church. They made their home on the farm north of Britt, where they lived throughout their marriage. Jerry also shared a loving relationship with Dar, who remained faithfully by his side, providing love, companionship, and unwavering care throughout his final days. Jerry cherished the annual family gatherings at the farm and enjoyed restoring his pickup, gardening, caring for his livestock, and dancing. Above all, he loved spending time with family and friends, and anyone who knew Jerry knew that his favorite pastime was good-natured teasing and picking on those he loved. His playful sense of humor and the laughter he brought to others will always be remembered.

He was a member of Lutheran Church of Hope in Forest City.

Jerry is survived by his two daughters, Kourtney (Ken) Payer of Carroll and Jessica Hoffman (Mike Steven) of Clive; three stepchildren, Travis Strom of Smithville, MO, Sarah Strom-Kieschnick (Jeremy Wilson) of Hawaii, and Katie (Bud) Gill of Argyle, TX; his devoted companion, Dar Sheldon of Forest City; 11 grandchildren, KateLynn (Patrick) Grey, Kerrigan and Dylan Irlbeck, Kaylee Jo Hoffman, Drew and Nate Kieschnick, Leighton Wilson, and Cody, Cooper, Carson, and Caden Gill; his sister, Jane (Tom) Moorhouse of Lincoln, NE; his sister-in-law, Jackie Bellinghausen of Lake City; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Debra, on October 28, 2017; his parents; and his brother, Dan Bellinghausen.