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Forest City Moves Forward With Golf Cart Ordinance
The Forest City Council is moving forward with the regulations on golf carts in the city according to Forest City Administrator Tony Mikes.
Mikes felt that the proposed ordinance was sufficient for the moment.
Mikes expects that the ordinance will make its way through the legislative process and become law in early December.
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