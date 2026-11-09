Cervical Cancer Survivor Speaks at Southbridge Mall Nov. 14

MASON CITY, Iowa — CG Public Health and Knock and Drop Iowa will host a free community presentation on cervical cancer survival and prevention Saturday at Southbridge Mall, with free produce for attendees and an on-site HPV vaccination clinic afterward.

The event begins at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 in the space between Dance Arts Centre and the indoor pavilion, across from the food court, at the mall, 100 S. Federal Ave. It is open to the public.

Guest speaker Zuli Garcia, a cervical cancer survivor and founder of the nonprofit Knock and Drop Iowa, will share her experience navigating a cancer diagnosis, according to CG Public Health. The presentation will focus on the role of early detection, routine screening and vaccination against the human papillomavirus, or HPV.

“Hearing directly from a survivor removes the clinical barrier and makes the reality of cervical cancer personal,” said Paige Hawley, a disease prevention nurse at CG Public Health. “Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers we see. Between routine screenings and the HPV vaccine, we have the exact tools needed to protect our community before a diagnosis ever happens, and we are bringing those tools directly to families at this event.”

Everyone who attends the presentation will receive a free bag of fresh produce, according to the release. CG Public Health nurses will administer the HPV vaccine on-site after Garcia speaks. Attendees who stay for the presentation and receive the vaccine afterward will also receive a $25 gift card.

Residents who cannot attend can schedule an HPV vaccination with CG Public Health by calling 641-421-9300 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at cghealth.com/services/immunizations.

Appointments are available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at CG Public Health, 2570 4th St. SW, Suite 1, in Mason City. Walk-ins are accepted from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. every Wednesday.

More information about Garcia and Knock and Drop Iowa is available at knockanddropiowa.org.