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Sunday Talk: Grassley on Farm Aid and Transportation Grants

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor7 hours agoLast Updated: November 3, 2026

U. S. Senator Chuck Grassley recently spoke with reporters regarding several topics facing Congress. Topics included The Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program, U.S. Department of Transportation grants to Iowa, the 2026 midterms, farm aid, Israel and policy priorities for the rest of the year in our Sunday Talk.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor7 hours agoLast Updated: November 3, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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