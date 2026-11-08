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Sunday Talk: Grassley on Farm Aid and Transportation Grants
U. S. Senator Chuck Grassley recently spoke with reporters regarding several topics facing Congress. Topics included The Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program, U.S. Department of Transportation grants to Iowa, the 2026 midterms, farm aid, Israel and policy priorities for the rest of the year in our Sunday Talk.
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