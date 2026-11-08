Iowa Public Safety’s Missing Person List Updated

The Missing Person Information Clearinghouse was established July 1, 1985 within the Department of Public Safety providing a program for compiling, coordinating and disseminating information in relation to missing persons and unidentified body/persons. Housed within the Division of Criminal Investigation, the clearinghouse assists in helping to locate missing persons through public awareness and cooperation, and in educating law enforcement officers and the general public about missing person issues.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety releases the names of missing persons on a weekly basis. Click HERE for current statistics.

Data on http://www.iowaonline.state. ia.us/mpic/ is updated daily at 9:30 AM Central Time.