Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Middle School Principal’s Son, 16, Dies After Crash

CLARION, Iowa — The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Community School District is mourning the death of the 16-year-old son of its middle school principal, according to a letter from the district’s superintendent.

Kayan son of CGD Middle School Principal Williams, died following an automobile accident Friday, Nov. 6, according to the letter sent to the school community.

“There are no words that can adequately express the sorrow that comes with the loss of a child,” Superintendent Jared Carder said in the letter. He said the district’s “thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathies” are with Williams and his family.

Carder encouraged the community to surround Williams with compassion and support while respecting his need for privacy and time to grieve.

Students and staff who need support can contact their building’s school counselor or administrator, Carder said.

The district will share information about ways to support the family when appropriate and with the family’s permission, according to the letter.

Carder said he will assume responsibility for operations at CGD Middle School in the meantime.

The letter did not include details about the crash, such as where it happened or whether other people were involved, and did not list funeral or memorial arrangements.