Waldorf University Music Hosts Gift of Music Concert Weekend
The Waldorf University Music Department will present the annual Gift of Music Concerts on November 14, at 7 p.m. and November 15, at 3 p.m. Both concerts will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Church and will feature the Waldorf Wind Symphony under the direction of the Director of Instrumental Activities Ms. Mary O’Connell, as well as the Waldorf University Choir and Schola Cantorum Chamber Choir, under the direction of Director of Choral Activities Dr. Emilie Bertram.
Waldorf Music and Waldorf’s Office of Engagement & Advancement are pleased to announce the inclusion of a Norwegian coffee at both performances. Please join us before the concert Saturday or following the concert on Sunday at the church for a delicious assortment of traditional Norwegian pastries and coffee, free with concert admission. Concert tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the door.
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