Saturday Morning Fishing Report: November Fishing Begins

Weather

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. South southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Northwest

Black Hawk Management District

Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638

Water temperatures are in the low 50s in many lakes throughout the district. Last updated on 11/05/2026

Black Hawk Lake (Sac)

Water Temperature (°F): 54.0

54.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Boat ramp courtesy docks at the state campground have been removed for the season. Docks at Ice House Point boat ramp and the Marina boat ramp are still in place. The fish cleaning station is closed for the cold season.

Black Crappie – Fair: Use a piece of crawler on a jig or a small minnow along the shore in Town Bay and near the inlet bridge area. Fish are up to 12-inches.

Use a piece of crawler on a jig or a small minnow along the shore in Town Bay and near the inlet bridge area. Fish are up to 12-inches. Bluegill – Slow: Try a piece of crawler on a jig along Ice House Point shoreline, the stone piers in Town Bay, and near the inlet bridge. Most fish are up to 7-inches.

Try a piece of crawler on a jig along Ice House Point shoreline, the stone piers in Town Bay, and near the inlet bridge. Most fish are up to 7-inches. Walleye – Fair: Use a twister or live bait like a minnow under a bobber from shore. Anglers have had luck near the fish house in Town Bay, along Ice House Point shoreline, and the inlet bridge. Morning and evening bites are best.

Brushy Creek Lake (Webster)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie near submerged structure in 5-15 feet of water.

Find crappie near submerged structure in 5-15 feet of water. Walleye – Fair: Pick up walleye in 5-15 feet of water using minnows or crawlers.

North Twin Lake (Calhoun)

Water Temperature (°F): 53.0

53.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Walleye – Slow: Look for walleye near shore. Try throwing twisters or using a minnow under a bobber.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)

Water Temperature (°F): 53.0

53.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Walleye – Fair: Look for walleye near shore. Try throwing twisters or use a crawler under a bobber along the east shore, the marina, near the inlet, and the jetty at Chautauqua park.

Look for walleye near shore. Try throwing twisters or use a crawler under a bobber along the east shore, the marina, near the inlet, and the jetty at Chautauqua park. Yellow Perch – Fair: Look for yellow perch near shore; use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler.

Swan Lake (Carroll)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Target black crappie from the fish house and by the jetties this time of year. Most fish are 9- to 10-inches. Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or minnow fished under a bobber from shore and from the jetties.

Target black crappie from the fish house and by the jetties this time of year. Most fish are 9- to 10-inches. Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or minnow fished under a bobber from shore and from the jetties. Bluegill – Fair: Use a piece of crawler under a bobber near shore and from the jetties. Fish are 7- to 8-inches.

Clear Lake Management District

Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517

Contact Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office for information on lakes and rivers in north central Iowa. Last updated on 10/01/2026

Clear Lake (Cerro Gordo)

Water Temperature (°F): 55.0

55.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Lake level is 1.08 inches over crest. The courtesy dock at the city boat ramp has been removed. The fish cleaning station is closed for the season.

Walleye – Fair: Anglers are having success fishing from the jetties after sunset.

Anglers are having success fishing from the jetties after sunset. Yellow Bass – Fair

Crystal Lake (Hancock)

Ramp Condition: Useable

The courtesy docks have been removed for the season.

Black Crappie – Slow

Rice Lake (Winnebago)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Any water west of the north boat ramp is a waterfowl refuge and is closed to all activity from Sept. 1st through the final day of the duck season. Signs across the lake mark this area.

Silver Lake (Worth) (Worth)

Ramp Condition: Useable

The courtesy dock is scheduled to be removed on November 5th.

Yellow Perch – Status Unsure

Winnebago River (Cerro Gordo)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

River level is 7.02 feet.

Smallmouth Bass – Fair

Spirit Lake Management District

Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542

Lake temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s. The fishing bite has been good for many species. Water levels are at crest. Many docks and hoists are out for the season. Last updated on 10/22/2026

East Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The panfish bite is good.

Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are targeting quality-sized fish.

Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Spirit Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The perch and crappie bite has been good this fall. Anglers are catching good-sized fish. Boat ramps have been full.

Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are catching quality-sized fish.

Anglers are catching quality-sized fish. Yellow Perch – Good: Anglers are catching perch from the weedline out to 15 feet of water. Some chasing may be needed to stay on top of schools. Jigs with minnows or jigs paired with wigglers work well.

West Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegill – Good: The bite has been somewhat variable, but very good when it’s on.