Pedestrian, 72, Hospitalized After Being Struck by Car at 4th Street SE and South Birch Drive in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A 72-year-old Mason City man was taken to the hospital Friday night after he was struck by a car while crossing 4th Street SE near South Birch Drive, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Robert Dean Peters was hit around 8:49 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, in the roadway at 4th Street SE and South Birch Drive.

The report said a 2003 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on 4th Street SE as it approached the South Birch Drive intersection when it struck Peters, who was in the traveled portion of the roadway attempting to cross 4th Street SE.

Mason City Ambulance took Peters to MercyOne for treatment of his injuries. The report did not describe the severity of his injuries or give his condition.

The Corolla was driven by a 16-year-old Mason City resident, according to the report. The report listed no other injuries. The Corolla was towed from the scene.

Trooper Kevin Duenow investigated the crash with assistance from the Mason City Police Department and other responders. The State Patrol said the incident remains under investigation. No citations or charges had been reported as of Saturday.